Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $34.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 117,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

