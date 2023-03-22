Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

