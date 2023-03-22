Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. 100,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.