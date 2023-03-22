Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.