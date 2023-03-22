Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 87747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

