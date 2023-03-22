Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Saga Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

