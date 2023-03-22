Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Saga Communications Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.