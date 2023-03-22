San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4097 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 112.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 57,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

