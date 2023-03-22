Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,966.07

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $40.19 million and $2,966.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.92 or 0.06360212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00041504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,277,376,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,790,215 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.