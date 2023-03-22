Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 9323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Sappi Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Dividend Announcement

About Sappi

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Sappi’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

