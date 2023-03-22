Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

SLB stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

