Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,294. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

