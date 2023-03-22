Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Reduced by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,836 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,377. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

