Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
