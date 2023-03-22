Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 72,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

