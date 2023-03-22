Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHZ stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

