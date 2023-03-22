Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ remained flat at $46.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 178,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,663. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

