Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

