Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whelan Financial increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 155,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 154,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,787. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.