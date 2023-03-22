ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Announces GBX 4.50 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ScS Group Stock Down 3.6 %

SCS stock opened at GBX 182.95 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.76. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.13. The stock has a market cap of £62.11 million, a PE ratio of 519.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Tuesday.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

