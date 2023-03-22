Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $3,862.92 and had previously closed at $3,794.90.
Seaboard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.48.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.
