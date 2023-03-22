Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 884 shares.The stock last traded at $3,862.92 and had previously closed at $3,794.90.

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

About Seaboard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

