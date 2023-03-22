Secret (SIE) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $13.63 million and $4,872.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00155735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0049885 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,240.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.