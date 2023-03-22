Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Declares GBX 1.45 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Performance

STS opened at GBX 212.45 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.57. Securities Trust of Scotland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($2.97).

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

