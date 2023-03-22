Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Down 5.2 %

WTTR traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.