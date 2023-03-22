SelfKey (KEY) Market Cap Achieves $51.22 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. SelfKey has a total market cap of $51.22 million and $13.03 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00357310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,439.36 or 0.25974837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010145 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

