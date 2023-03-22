Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 756,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 935,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Semtech Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

