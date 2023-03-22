Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 756,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 935,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.
Semtech Stock Up 4.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.