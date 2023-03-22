Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 756,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 935,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

