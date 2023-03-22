ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $97.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

