SGS SA Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
SGS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.
SGS Company Profile
SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.
Featured Stories
