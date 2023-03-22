SGS SA Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5017 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Get SGS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.