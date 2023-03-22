Share Buyback Program Authorized by Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Board

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.8 %

OSG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 829,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.