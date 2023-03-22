Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.71. Sharp shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 20,220 shares traded.

Sharp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

