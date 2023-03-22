Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as low as C$11.69. Shawcor shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 277,666 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.57.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.