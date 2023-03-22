Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.49. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 326,043 shares changing hands.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

