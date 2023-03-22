Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25.

On Friday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00.

SWAV traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. 376,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

