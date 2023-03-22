Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25.
  • On Friday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $195,195.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

SWAV traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.15. 376,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

