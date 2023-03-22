Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Anpario Price Performance

ANP traded down GBX 91.80 ($1.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.20 ($2.68). 258,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,453. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Anpario has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.92.

Get Anpario alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.26), for a total value of £34,700 ($42,613.29). Company insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

