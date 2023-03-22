Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

