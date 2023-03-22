Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVKEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.