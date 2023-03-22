SOMESING Reaches Market Cap of $54.02 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00355055 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.68 or 0.25806670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010079 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,341,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.