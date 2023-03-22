Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,622,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 138,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.