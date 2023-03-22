Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
