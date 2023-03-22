SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 1,024,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,095,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,679,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,036,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,582,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 193,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

