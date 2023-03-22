SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.01% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLV. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $98.74 and a 12-month high of $117.12.

About SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

