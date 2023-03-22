Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $128.81

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.81, but opened at $132.28. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 210,268 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.