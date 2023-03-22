Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $128.81

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.81, but opened at $132.28. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $130.10, with a volume of 210,268 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

