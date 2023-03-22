Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 204,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 399,246 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.11.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.