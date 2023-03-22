Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.9% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 388,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 831,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

STGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after acquiring an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 141,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

