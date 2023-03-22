Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Shares Up 5.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.74. 26,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 60,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

