Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 818,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Steelcase by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

