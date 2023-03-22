Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.
Steelcase Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 736,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
