Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.77 million. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 736,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $809.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

