Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.05 EPS.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $809.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

