Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sterling Check by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sterling Check by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

