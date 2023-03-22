Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up 2.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,234,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 185,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,963. The stock has a market cap of $467.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

