Sterling Manor Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,738,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 144,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

