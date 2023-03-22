StockNews.com Downgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.
Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 2,102,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
