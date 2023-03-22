StockNews.com Downgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 2,102,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

